Presidentti Martti Ahtisaari on luopunut kaikesta julkisesta toiminnasta sairauden vuoksi

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the Ambassadors’ Conference on 24 August 2021 24.8.2021 13:10:49 EEST | Press release

Esteemed Heads of Missions, ladies and gentlemen, Over the past days and weeks, our attention has been fixed on the dramatic events in Afghanistan. Naturally, we knew to expect problems as the foreign presence in the country was reduced. But the speed at which the Taliban took over control of the country took us all by surprise. It is still too early to see the whole picture. Still, it is already clear that these sudden turns of events will have major consequences, both in concrete and symbolic terms, both immediate and long-lasting ones. The foremost thing is, of course, the acute human distress and concern for what will happen next within the borders of Afghanistan. There is a great concern over the situation of women and girls and other groups in a vulnerable position in particular. We have a specific responsibility for the security of the locally hired people who have enabled our own operations in Afghanistan over the past years. In Afghanistan, what collapsed extends well beyond t