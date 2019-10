Presidentti Niinistö ja rouva Haukio Japanin keisarin kruunajaisiin Tokioon

Statement by the President of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, at the 74th General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly, New York, 24 September 2019 24.9.2019 23:45:00 EEST | Press release

Free for publication on 24 September 2019 after delivery (estimated time at 16 hrs 30 local time, 23 hrs 30 Finnish time) CHECK AGAINST DELIVERY Mr. President, Secretary-General, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen, Let me congratulate Mr. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande for the election as the President of the 74th session of the General Assembly. You can count on Finland’s strong support for your work in guiding this important body. I would also like to thank the Secretary-General, Mr. António Guterres, for his tireless efforts in leading the United Nations. * * * I have been glad to note how the new President of the General Assembly has stressed a “trust deficit” as a key concern for the world today. I could not agree more. I believe trust to be a central pre-requisite for any functioning community – local or national, regional or global. Without trust, even the best of institutions cannot deliver. Without trust in institutions, we are less capable of acting together to address the