Presidentti Niinistö keskusteli presidentti Putinin kanssa

Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 69/2017 30 December 2017 President Niinistö talked with President Putin President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 30 December. The presidents discussed current international issues, such as North Korea and the Ukraine conflict. They also discussed bilateral relations between Finland and Russia as well as environmental cooperation, including cooperation in protecting the Arctic. The presidents also wished each other a Happy New Year. President Putin also re-iterated his congratulations on Finland’s independence jubilee year. The discussion was held on Finland's initiative.