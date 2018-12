Presidentti Niinistö keskusteli presidentti Putinin kanssa

Environmental theme to be visible and audible at this year’s Independence Day reception 30.11.2018 09:53 | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 48/2018 30 November 2018 The President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will host Finland’s Independence Day reception together with his spouse Mrs Jenni Haukio on 6 December 2018. The theme of the reception, our shared environment, will be prominent in, for example, the guests, music, foods and drinks served and in the decorations used. Guests to include Finns who have taken action to promote the climate and environment A total of 1,700 people, who are distinguished in various ways and in different fields, have been invited to attend the reception. Invited guests will include, in particular, Finns who have made both small and large efforts to promote sustainability and the environment. Finnish war veterans and members of the Lotta Svärd will be guests of honour. They will arrive first to greet the presidential couple at 7 p.m. to the accompaniment of the Jäger March by Sibelius playing in the background. Nature-themed music The Guard