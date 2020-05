Presidentti Niinistö keskusteli presidentti Putinin kanssa

Kultaranta Talks 2020: After corona – What kind of Finland? In what kind of a world? 13.5.2020 14:37:19 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 14/2020 13 May 2020 The Kultaranta Talks, hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö, will be broadcast live on Yle TV1 and Yle Areena on Sunday, 24 May 2020, starting at 18.15. The topic is the time after the coronavirus pandemic: How do we adapt to the changes that the post-coronavirus world will bring? What can we do to influence the direction of change? The programme begins with an opening discussion, featuring President Niinistö, Archiatre Risto Pelkonen, and Adina Nivukoski, President of the Union of Upper Secondary School Students in Finland. This will be followed by a discussion on changes in the world order: After the coronavirus, will we see closer cooperation or intensifying competition? Participating in the discussion will be Hiski Haukkala, Professor of International Relations, Jutta Urpilainen, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, and Matti Kalliokoski, Head of the Helsingin Sanomat’s Edit