Presidentti Niinistö keskusteli presidentti Putinin kanssa

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 24/2020 17 November 2020 Finland’s Independence Day will be celebrated this year in a new way. Instead of the traditional reception, President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio have invited all Finns to celebrate Independence Day remotely. “Independence will be celebrated at the Presidential Palace in a different way than before. In the exceptional circumstances, we can convey an atmosphere that I would describe in words as looking Finland in the eye. To experience the nation’s unique success story and recognise the strengths with which all difficulties have been and will be overcome,” says President Niinistö. During the evening, viewers will follow events from the Presidential Palace and see how Independence Day is celebrated in different parts of Finland. Respecting tradition In the traditional way, war veterans and members of the Lotta Svärd will be honoured on Independence Day. The presidential coupl