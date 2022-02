Presidentti Niinistö keskusteli Ukrainan presidentti Zelenskyin kanssa

President Niinistö spoke with the President of Ukraine Zelensky 25.2.2022 12:01:00 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 7/2022 25 February 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö had a phone call with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, 25 February 2022. President Niinistö reiterated that Finland strongly condemns Russia's military actions in Ukraine and supports Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. President Niinistö expressed deep compassion to Ukraine on behalf of the people of Finland. President Niinistö informed that Finland is increasing its financial support to Ukraine by almost 15 million euros, allocated to a fund supporting Ukraine's resilience and to humanitarian aid. The phone call was initiated by Finland. Later during the same morning, President Niinistö met the Ambassador of Ukraine to Finland, Olga Dibrova, in Mäntyniemi.