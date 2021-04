Presidentti Niinistö keskusteli Yhdysvaltain varapresidentti Harrisin kanssa

Three discussions, three topics, three universities – Kultaranta discussion tour of the President of the Republic to be held in April 15.4.2021 14:07:58 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 5/2021 15.4.2021 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will pave the way for the upcoming Kultaranta Talks by exchanging thoughts with students on great power politics, climate change and the international economy. The university tour under the Kultaranta title will be organised jointly with the University of Lapland, Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology LUT and Aalto University. “We’ll talk about human responsibilities; the future must be secured,” says President Niinistö, summing up the basic idea of the discussion series. The Kultaranta tour starts on Wednesday, 21 April at the University of Lapland with the title “Great power politics is intensifying: How do we safeguard Finland?” The discussion topic at LUT University on Monday, 26 April will be “Combating climate change is a human responsibility”. The final discussion of the tour will take place at Aalto University on 28 April on the topic “Mone