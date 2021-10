Presidentti Niinistö Malmön kansainväliseen holokaustifoorumiin

Statement by President of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, at the 76th General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly, New York, 21 September 2021 21.9.2021 23:30:00 EEST | Press release

Free for publication on 21 September 2021 after delivery (estimated time at 16 hrs 30 local time, 23 hrs 30 Finnish time, live stream: http://webtv.un.org) CHECK AGAINST DELIVERY Mr President, Secretary-General, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen, At the outset, I would like to congratulate Mr Abdulla Shahid for his election as the President of the seventy-sixth session of the General Assembly. I also want to congratulate Mr António Guterres for the re-election for his second term as Secretary-General. Both of you can count on Finland’s full support for your important work. Finland warmly welcomes the ambitious approach put forward in the Secretary-General’s “Our Common Agenda”. It is easy to agree with one of the key statements in that document: “In our biggest shared test since the Second World War, humanity faces a stark and urgent choice: a breakdown or a breakthrough.” We are indeed at a critical juncture. If humanity is to make the right choice, a breakthrough rather t