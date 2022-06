Presidentti Niinistö Naton huippukokoukseen Madridiin

President Niinistö to attend NATO Summit in Madrid 23.6.2022 10:09:30 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 39/2022 23 June 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will travel to Madrid to attend the NATO Summit on 28–30 June 2022. President Niinistö will participate in the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government on the afternoon of Wednesday 29 June. In addition to the NATO member countries, the meeting will be attended by NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partners Finland, Sweden and Georgia, the Asia-Pacific partners and the EU. On the same evening, President Niinistö will also attend the informal transatlantic dinner for Heads of State and Government. In addition, President Niinistö's programme in Madrid will include a dinner hosted by the King of Spain, Felipe VI, on Tuesday 28 June and several bilateral meetings. Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will also attend the Summit as part of Finland's delegation led by President Niinistö. Previously, President Niin