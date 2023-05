Presidentti Niinistö osallistuu Euroopan neuvoston huippukokoukseen Reykjavikissa

President Niinistö to participate in Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavik 12.5.2023 11:58:49 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 18/2023 12 May 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will participate in the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik on 16–17 May 2023. The Summit will begin with an opening session on Tuesday 16 May and continue with a roundtable discussion on supporting Ukraine and a working dinner. President Niinistö will deliver Finland’s national address during the General Debate of the Summit on Wednesday 17 May. The President’s programme will also include several bilateral meetings. The Council of Europe Summit is now held for the fourth time since the Council was established in 1949. The objective of the Summit is to strengthen the mission of the Council of Europe in the light of new threats to human rights and democracy and to further enhance support for Ukraine. The Summit is hosted by Iceland, currently holding the Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council o