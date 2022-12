Presidentti Niinistö osallistuu JEF-maiden päämieskokoukseen Latviassa

President Niinistö to inspect Army’s main exercise Kontio 22 23.11.2022 15:03:23 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 54/2022 23 November 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will inspect the Army’s main exercise Kontio 22 in Northern Karelia on 28–29 November 2022. During the inspection visit, President Niinistö will follow the exercise in the field and have discussions with Defence Forces personnel, conscripts and reservists participating in the exercise. The programme includes, among other things, reviewing the offensive and defensive combat of the troops. Kontio 22 is the Army’s main exercise of 2022. The objective of the exercise is to enhance the cooperation of the Army’s capabilities and branches as well as soldiers’ readiness to operate in rapid situation frameworks together with Air Force and Border Guard troops. Approximately 8,000 soldiers will take part in the exercise, including approximately 4,800 conscripts and 2,000 reservists. Some of the reservists will serve as instructors in the exercise.