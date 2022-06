Presidentti Niinistö tapaa yhdysvaltalaisia senaattoreita

President Niinistö to meet U.S. Senators 23.6.2022 16:33:51 EEST | Press Invitation

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 40/2022 23 June 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will meet United States Senate NATO Observer Group Senators in Helsinki on Monday, 27 June 2022. At their meeting, the President and the Senators will discuss the current security policy situation, the main themes of the NATO Summit to be held in Madrid next week, and Finland’s NATO membership. The bipartisan delegation will include Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Coons, Joni Ernst, Deb Fischer and Roy Blunt. The visit of the Senators in Finland is hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Finland. Notes for the media (not for publication) Following the meeting between President Niinistö and the senators, an opportunity for a doorstep interview will be arranged at Mäntyniemi at approximately 2:10pm. The media will also have a photo opportunity in connection with the meeting at approximately 1:30pm. Representatives of the media who wish to attend should submit the