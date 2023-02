Presidentti Niinistö tapaa yhdysvaltalaisia senaattoreita

President Niinistö to visit the United States 23.2.2023 10:32:39 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 7/2023 23 February 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will visit the United States from 6 to 10 March 2023. In addition to foreign and security policy issues, the focus will be on closer economic and technological cooperation. The visit begins on Monday 6 March on the West Coast in Seattle. President Niinistö will meet Governor of the State of Washington Jay Inslee and attend a joint session of the State Senate, where he will give an address on transatlantic cooperation in the areas of security, technology and economy. The programme also includes visits to companies and a discussion on security policy at the National Nordic Museum. On Tuesday 7 March, President Niinistö will be in Palo Alto in order to participate in a discussion on security policy, great power competition and new technologies, organised by the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University. At a meeting wi