Presidentti Niinistö tapasi eduskuntaan valittujen puolueiden puheenjohtajia

President Niinistö meets with the chairs of parties elected to Parliament 2.2.2023 11:57:42 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 4/2023 2 February 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö met with the chairs of parties elected to Parliament at Mäntyniemi on Thursday, 2 February 2023. The meeting discussed decision-making in foreign and security policy issues during the upcoming spring. Another topic was the progress of Finland’s NATO membership process. In particular, the post-election period with a caretaker government was discussed, since, in the current circumstances, there may be a need for rapid decision-making. The contribution of the Parliament, at least through its committees, may be needed in this respect. The appointment of key committees, immediately after the general election, must take account of the fact that committee members play a decisive role in forming parliamentary positions. The meeting also discussed the Parliament’s preparedness to meet during the electoral recess. Finally, the President gave an update on the