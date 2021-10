Presidentti Niinistö työvierailulle Venäjälle

North Atlantic Council to visit Finland 20.10.2021 13:12:01 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 24/2021 20 October 2021 The North Atlantic Council (NAC), composed of ambassadors from NATO member countries and chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, will visit Finland on 25–26 October 2021. President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will meet with Secretary General Stoltenberg and representatives of the Council on Monday, 25 October in the Presidential Palace. The visit will begin with bilateral discussions between President Niinistö and Secretary General Stoltenberg, at the end of which they will hold a joint press conference. After the press conference, the President will have discussions with the Council. Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will meet with the North Atlantic Council for a lunch discussion. Minister Haavisto and Secretary General Stoltenberg will also have a bilateral meeting. During the day, the Secretary General and the NATO ambassadors will visit Parliament, where the