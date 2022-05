Presidentti Niinistö työvierailulle Washingtoniin

Speech by the President of the Republic of Finland at the Swedish Parliament on 17 May 2022 17.5.2022 14:21:46 EEST | Press release

Your Majesties, Mr Speaker, Ladies and gentlemen! It is an honour to speak to you here at the Riksdag today. Sweden and Finland are about to take historic steps. Together. Very shortly, we will officially announce in Brussels our will to initiate membership discussions with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership would enhance not only our own security, but also that of the whole alliance. It is without detriment to anyone. Our membership would strengthen the responsible, strong and stable Nordic region on the northern edge of NATO. *** We are taking these historic steps in the shadow of a brutal war. Last December launched a chain of events that fundamentally changed our security environment. This forced us to reassess our security policy. With its requirements about stopping NATO enlargement, Russia strived to narrow our freedom of choice and our sovereignty. This put us in a new position. Russia’s major offensive against Ukraine made it