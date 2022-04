Presidentti Niinistö valtiovierailulle Ruotsiin

President Niinistö to make state visit to Sweden 20.4.2022 13:09:59 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 23/2022 20 April 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will make a state visit to Sweden with his spouse Mrs Jenni Haukio on 17–18 May 2022 at the invitation of King Carl Gustav XVI. In addition to the royal couple, the programme includes meetings with, among others, the Speaker of the Riksdag as well as the Swedish Prime Minister and other ministers. The presidential couple will also meet with representatives of the business community and cultural life. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen the increasingly close cooperation and bilateral relations of Finland and Sweden in the changing security policy situation. President Niinistö’s official delegation will also include representatives of the Government and the business community. The topics of the visit will be current security policy issues and crisis preparedness. Economic innovation and the green transition will also be on the agenda. Further i