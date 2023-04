Presidentti Niinistö vierailee Etelä-Afrikassa ja Namibiassa

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the opening of Parliament on 13 April 2023 13.4.2023 14:15:00 EEST | Press release

Free for publication on 13 April 2023 at 14 hrs 15 Finnish time Check against delivery Mr Speaker, honoured representatives of the Finnish nation, Opening of Parliament is a festive occasion every year. However, every four years, with the new Parliament starting in office, this moment is of particular importance. For both first-term MPs and veterans, it is natural to stop and savour the moment. The moment when festivities and everyday life of democracy meet. The campaigning is over, and the work as an MP is about to start. I extend my warm congratulations to all of you for having been elected. There is demanding work and a lot of responsibility in store for you. An individual representative may be expected to be accountable particularly to their own voters or specifically to their own party. But you are not representing yourselves as individuals, you are representing the Finnish people. This is not a solo event. Together you are accountable to the whole nation. It requires a lot from y