Presidentti Niinistö vierailee Kemissä ja Torniossa

12.3.2022

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 15/2022 12 March 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will travel to London to attend a JEF Leaders’ Summit on 14-15 March 2022. The meeting is intended to discuss the war in Ukraine and the security situation in Europe. The meeting is being held on the initiative of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and representatives from all ten countries involved in JEF defence cooperation have been invited. President Niinistö’s programme also includes bilateral meetings. JEF, or Joint Expeditionary Force, is a UK-led multilateral framework for defence cooperation formed by ten countries: in addition to the United Kingdom and Finland, the group includes the Netherlands, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Estonia. The aim is to develop the military capabilities of the participating countries through joint exercises, prevent various crises and, if necessary, act together in cris