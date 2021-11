Presidentti Niinistö vierailee Tukholmassa

President Niinistö to pay a working visit to Lithuania 4.11.2021 14:21:58 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 28/2021 4 November 2021 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will pay a working visit to Lithuania and meet President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius on Tuesday 9 November 2021. During the visit, the Presidents will discuss, among other things, bilateral relations between the countries, the European security and climate change. After the discussions and a working lunch, they will hold a joint press conference. During the visit, President Niinistö will also meet Speaker of the Seimas Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and lay a wreath at the monument for those who gave their lives in the struggle for Lithuanian independence. President Niinistö made his previous visit to Lithuania in 2018, attending the 100th Anniversary of the Restoration of Lithuania’s Independence. President Nausėda paid a working visit to Finland in November 2019. This year marks the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Finlan