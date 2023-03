Presidentti Niinistö vierailulle Turkkiin

President Niinistö to meet U.S. Senators 23.2.2023 14:28:12 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 8/2023 23 February 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will meet U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Senators Thom Tillis, Joni Ernst, Ted Budd, Katie Britt and Pete Ricketts on Friday 24 February 2023 at Mäntyniemi in Helsinki. During their meeting, the President and Senators will discuss, among other things, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, the situation and prospects of the war one year after the start of it, support for Ukraine, and advancing Finland’s membership in NATO. The Senators’ visit to Finland will be hosted by the U.S. Ambassador to Finland, Douglas Hickey.