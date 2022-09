Presidentti Niinistö viralliselle vierailulle Norjaan

President Niinistö to make official visit to Norway 30.9.2022 12:11:00 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 49/2022 30 September 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will make an official visit to Norway on 10–11 October 2022. The visit will begin on Monday, 10 October in Oslo at a seminar of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, where President Niinistö will be the keynote speaker. The theme of the seminar is the Nordic approach to the security situation in Europe. After President Niinistö’s opening speech, he and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre will discuss the topic. After the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs event, President Niinistö will meet with King Harald V of Norway at the Royal Palace. In the afternoon, President Niinistö will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Gahr Støre at the Prime Minister’s official residence. Topics will include Russia’s warfare in Ukraine, the future of the European security order, and cooperation between Finland and Norway in f