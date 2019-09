Presidentti Niinistö viralliselle vierailulle Ukrainaan

Open House at the Presidential Palace from 12 to 14 September 2019 2.9.2019 12:53:27 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 27/2019 2.9.2019 The public will have the opportunity to visit the Presidential Palace on three days, from 12 to 14 September 2019. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Finland’s republican form of government. In honour of the anniversary, the open house event will also take place in the Parliament Building, the Government Palace and the House of the Estates, in addition to the Presidential Palace. The tour will introduce visitors to the main halls of the Presidential Palace. Visitors will tour the palace independently, but in addition to signs, staff from the Office of the President of the Republic will be present to answer questions. A photographic exhibition displayed in the halls shows Presidents of the Republic of Finland at work. Visitors should reserve approximately one hour for the tour. Open house events were also held in the Presidential Palace also in 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2017. The open house event held in honour of F