Presidentti Niinistö YK:n ilmastokokoukseen Glasgow’hun

President Niinistö to attend UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow 27.10.2021 08:37:34 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 27/2021 27 October 2021 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will attend the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom on 1–2 November 2021. President Niinistö will deliver Finland’s National Statement at the World Leaders Summit on Tuesday 2 November. In addition, he will also attend the Heads of State and Government event on Forests and Land Use. President Niinistö’s programme also includes bilateral meetings. The Climate Change Conference will bring states together to accelerate measures aimed at achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. It will continue in Glasgow until 12 November. The Finnish delegation led by President Niinistö will also include Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Krista Mikkonen.