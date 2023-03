Presidentti, pääministeri ja ulkoministeri vuoden 2022 näkyvimpiä suomalaisia ulkomailla

The President, the Prime Minister and the Minister for Foreign Affairs were among the most visible Finns abroad in 2022 23.3.2023 08:00:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish missions and embassies report that following the application for NATO membership and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Finland’s political leaders featured prominently in the international media. In 2021, it was Finnish athletes who received most mentions in the international news media, but last year President Sauli Niinistö, Prime Minister Sanna Marin, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto rose to the top of the list alongside athletes.