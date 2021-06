Presidenttipari Naantalin Kultarantaan

Presidential couple arrives at Kultaranta, Naantali 4.6.2021 15:55:58 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 10/2021 4 June 2021 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio and their family arrived at Kultaranta, the President’s summer residence, on Friday 4 June 2021. During the summer, the President of the Republic works mainly at Kultaranta. Kultaranta, located on Naantali’s Luonnonmaa Island, has been the summer residence of the President of the Republic of Finland since 1922. Construction of the main building, a granite castle-like structure completed in 1916, was commissioned by industrialist Alfred Kordelin and designed by architect Lars Sonck. The Kultaranta residence lies in extensive parkland and has a garden devoted to the growing of flowers and vegetables. A sculpture exhibition, Encounters, opens in the Kultaranta park at the beginning of June. The exhibition presents animal-motif Finnish sculptures from the beginning of the last century to the present day. The exhibition is organised in