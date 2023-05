Presidenttipari osallistuu kuningas Charles III:n kruunajaisiin

President Niinistö to host the official visit of the President of Ukraine and the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit in Helsinki 3.5.2023 12:06:37 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 16/2023 3 May 2023 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to Finland today 3 May 2023, at the invitation of President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö. The official discussions between President Niinistö and President Zelenskyy will include Ukraine’s defence struggle and Finland’s support for Ukraine, bilateral relations between the two countries and the global geopolitical situation. At the end of the discussions, the Presidents will hold a joint press conference. The working lunch of the official visit will also be attended by Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. President Zelenskyy's programme also includes a meeting with Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Petteri Orpo. President Niinistö and President Zelenskyy last met in January 2023 when President Niinistö visited Kyiv. Summit between the Nordic countries and Ukraine In the afternoon, Presi