Presidenttipari osallistuu kuningatar Elisabet II:n hautajaisiin

Presidential couple to attend celebrations in Copenhagen marking the 50th anniversary of Queen of Denmark’s accession to the throne 5.9.2022 12:27:01 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 44/2022 5 September 2022 On 10–11 September 2022, President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and his spouse Jenni Haukio will attend celebrations in Copenhagen marking the 50th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. The jubilee celebrations will begin on Saturday, 10 September with a royal changing of the guard in front of Amalienborg Palace. The presidential couple will follow the ceremony together with the Nordic heads of state and other guests of the Queen. In addition, the presidential couple will attend an official luncheon at Copenhagen City Hall as well as a command performance in the evening at the Old Stage of the Royal Danish Theatre. On Sunday, 11 September, President Niinistö and Jenni Haukio will attend a celebratory church service in Copenhagen Cathedral and a lunch reception hosted by the Queen on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog. The jubilee celebrations will end wit