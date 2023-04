Presidenttipari vastaanottaa perinteiset vapputervehdykset

Presidential couple to receive traditional May Day greetings 27.4.2023 12:04:27 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 14/2023 27 April 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and his spouse Jenni Haukio will receive the traditional May Day greetings on Monday, 1 May 2023 in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. The event starts at 10.50 a.m. with the reception of the Mayflower. The Mayflower is a charity pin sold by school children as part of an annual nationwide fundraising organized by Folkhälsan, a civil society organization. The proceeds of the fundraising will be used to promote health and safety of children and young people. After that, the Presidential couple will be greeted by the Finnish Workers’ Music Federation. This year, the musical salute will be performed by the Rauma Youth Band, a member orchestra of the Federation. The event will end with the traditional greetings presented by the Student Union of the University of Helsinki and the YL Male Voice Choir at 11.30 a.m. The public is welcome t