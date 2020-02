Pressvisning ons 26.2 kl. 11: Natalia Goncharova

Natalia Goncharova’s exhibition to introduce the pioneer of “everythingism” 12.12.2019 10:57:12 EET | Press release

An exhibition of Natalia Goncharova’s work will be shown on the third floor of the Ateneum Art Museum from 27 February to 17 May 2020. Natalia Goncharova (1881–1962) is known as a central figure in Russian avant-garde art, inspiring experimental artists in both Russia and Western Europe. The exhibition offers a comprehensive overview of the artist’s work from the first four decades of the 20th century. Before coming to the Ateneum, the exhibition is on display at Tate Modern in London and the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. The exhibition continues the work done by the Ateneum in highlighting women artists, examples of which are the Alice Neel exhibition, held in the summer of 2016, and displays by female Finnish artists.