Pressvisning tis 20.8 kl. 10: Adel Abidins videoverk Michael utforskar vår tids fankultur

Press conference on Tue 20 Aug at 10 am: Michael Jackson: On the Wall presents contemporary artists' explorations of Michael Jackson as a phenomenon 6.8.2019 16:44:00 EEST | Press Invitation

Welcome to the press conference for Michael Jackson: On the Wall exhibition. The event is held at EMMA’s Aitio Space (2nd floor) on Tuesday August 20th at 10 am. EMMA’s Chief Curator Arja Miller and Curator Milja Liimatainen will introduce the exhibition and artists Graham Dolphin, Michael Gittes, Todd Gray, Dan Mihaltianu and Susan Smith-Pinelo will present their works.