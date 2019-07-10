Protacon acquires the software company SWD

The technology company Protacon has acquired SW-Development Oy that specializes in streamlining the industrial supply chain and production planning through digitalization.

- SWD's service offering is complementary to our already strong offering of industry digitalization and in the future, we will be able to provide our customers with more extensive and coordinated services. The deal is also a continuation of the cooperation we have already made with SWD in the customer field, says Protacon’s CEO Veli-Matti Nurminen.

Protacon strengthens SWD's delivery capability and product development

SWD specializes in supply chain, production planning and simulation software and consulting for industry applying the Lean approach. SWD employs 30 experts and has operations in Finland, Sweden, Russia and the Baltic region. The company is domiciled in Tampere, Finland.

- The transition to Protacon is developing our current operations and opening up completely new opportunities. We are able to strengthen our delivery capability and to gain more strength in product development as well as to get a better chance of internationalization in the long run. We expect to work well together, as both have a strong tradition and a similar clientele, describes SW-Development Oy’s CEO Timo Salomäki.