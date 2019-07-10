Protacon acquires the software company SWD
The technology company Protacon has acquired SW-Development Oy that specializes in streamlining the industrial supply chain and production planning through digitalization.
- SWD's service offering is complementary to our already strong offering of industry digitalization and in the future, we will be able to provide our customers with more extensive and coordinated services. The deal is also a continuation of the cooperation we have already made with SWD in the customer field, says Protacon’s CEO Veli-Matti Nurminen.
Protacon strengthens SWD's delivery capability and product development
SWD specializes in supply chain, production planning and simulation software and consulting for industry applying the Lean approach. SWD employs 30 experts and has operations in Finland, Sweden, Russia and the Baltic region. The company is domiciled in Tampere, Finland.
- The transition to Protacon is developing our current operations and opening up completely new opportunities. We are able to strengthen our delivery capability and to gain more strength in product development as well as to get a better chance of internationalization in the long run. We expect to work well together, as both have a strong tradition and a similar clientele, describes SW-Development Oy’s CEO Timo Salomäki.
Contacts
More information:
Veli-Matti Nurminen
CEO, Protacon Group Oy
veli-matti.nurminen@protacon.com
+358 50 385 9911
Timo Salomäki
CEO, SW-Development Oy
timo.salomaki@swd.fi
+358 400 837 682
Links
About Protacon Group Oy
http://www.protacon.com
Protacon is your partner for digitalization and industrial renewal. We improve the success of industrial investment projects over their entire lifecycle. We provide leading digital solutions to streamline your work and support top performance. We help create digital business models and develop digital services.
Protacon is a growing Finnish company serving its internationally operating customers all over the world. Protacon employs approximately 400 people and the corporate turnover is approximately 40 million Euros. Protacon was founded in 1990.
Subscribe to releases from Protacon Group Oy
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Protacon Group Oy by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.