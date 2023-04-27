Lamor Corporation Plc Press Release 27 April 2023 at 3:00 p.m. EEST

Publication of Lamor’s interim report for January-March 2023 and invitation to results webcast on 4 May 2023



Lamor Corporation Plc will publish its interim report for January-March 2023 on Thursday 4 May 2023 approximately at 09:00 a.m. EEST.

Webcast for shareholders, analysts and media will be arranged on 4 May 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The result will be presented by CEO Mika Pirneskoski and CFO Timo Koponen.

The webcast includes a Q&A session and participants can ask questions in English and Finnish via the event chat room. The webcast can be followed at https://lamor.videosync.fi/q1-2023-result/ .



The presentation material will be available on the same day approximately at 10:00 a.m. EEST on investors.lamor.com/reports-and-presentations. A recording of the webcast will be available later on the same page.

Further enquiries

Timo Koponen, CFO, Lamor Corporation Plc, tel. +358 40 749 2986

Lamor in brief:

Lamor is one of the leading global providers of environmental solutions. Lamor provides its customers with equipment used for oil recovery, waste management and water treatment as well as versatile environmental solutions and services, such as clean-up and preparedness services related to oil spill response and oil spills, services for the treatment of waste and tailored and adapted water treatment solutions. Lamor operates together with its local partners, offering a wide selection of solutions, which can be tailored according to the needs of each customer, and aiming to clean the world, for which the company has worked since its incorporation. The company’s share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland marketplace maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki under the trading code LAMOR. Further information: www.lamor.com