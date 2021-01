Puustelli toimittaa yli 400 keittiötä Tukholmaan

Water-resistant biocomposite for Puustelli bathroom fittings 19.3.2020 10:05:18 EET | Press release

Puustelli has innovated a unique furniture system to eliminate moisture problems in bathroom fittings. The furniture frames feature a structure made of biocomposite by injection moulding. The biocomposite is a mixture of polypropylene and chemical pulp fibre, and is a water-resistant, non-toxic, ecological, modifiable and lasting material. This Finnish product innovation has been developed and is made 100% in Finland. The furniture system, which is suitable for kitchen furniture, has been in production in Puustelli Miinus kitchens since back in 2013. Puustelli was granted a European patent for its invention in 2018.