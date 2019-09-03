Q-Park becomes Aimo Park

Stockholm 03/09/2019. The Japanese company Sumitomo Corporation has acquired Q-Park in Sweden, Norway and Finland. As a result, Q-Park will change its name to Aimo Park. Due to the acquisition, the Nordic region’s leading parking company will be even better equipped for the digital transformation that has already begun. Aimo Park’s vision is to contribute to social development by offering easy access mobility services and new ways of making everyday life easier.

Sumitomo Corporation has a century-long history of successful, long-term investments and collaborations. In 2018, the company introduced Aimo in Stockholm, Sweden’s first freefloating electric carshare service. In August Aimo launched a trial of electric scooters. The acquisition of Q-Park further strengthens the strategy to invest in mobility companies and innovations that simplify everyday life.

- I´m really looking forward to integrate Q-Park’s legacy and strong position with Sumitomo’s visionary thoughts. Mobility is the future, and different aspects of mobility need to work together to create the best solutions for urban areas and their populations. Parking is an important factor when it comes to solving many of the challenges facing urban areas, says Peder Ståhlberg, CEO at Aimo Park.

Aimo Park will take over Q-Park’s parking operations in Sweden, Norway and Finland. The name change will happen gradually across the countries and facilities. But it’s about more than changing names and signs according to Peder.

- Q-Park is the Nordic region’s leading parking company, with close to 370,000 parking spaces. Over the last years we’ve been actively working to improve our services, for example; EV charging stations, smart delivery boxes, flexible payment solutions and, of course, different types of car services. With Aimo Park we see opportunities in developing further innovative solutions to become an important part of society and to contribute to create smart cities for the future. As an example, we will evaluate the possibilities of expanding partnerships with a variety of mobility service providers including car-sharing in other cities than Stockholm.