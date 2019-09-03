Q-Park becomes Aimo Park
Stockholm 03/09/2019. The Japanese company Sumitomo Corporation has acquired Q-Park in Sweden, Norway and Finland. As a result, Q-Park will change its name to Aimo Park. Due to the acquisition, the Nordic region’s leading parking company will be even better equipped for the digital transformation that has already begun. Aimo Park’s vision is to contribute to social development by offering easy access mobility services and new ways of making everyday life easier.
Sumitomo Corporation has a century-long history of successful, long-term investments and collaborations. In 2018, the company introduced Aimo in Stockholm, Sweden’s first freefloating electric carshare service. In August Aimo launched a trial of electric scooters. The acquisition of Q-Park further strengthens the strategy to invest in mobility companies and innovations that simplify everyday life.
- I´m really looking forward to integrate Q-Park’s legacy and strong position with Sumitomo’s visionary thoughts. Mobility is the future, and different aspects of mobility need to work together to create the best solutions for urban areas and their populations. Parking is an important factor when it comes to solving many of the challenges facing urban areas, says Peder Ståhlberg, CEO at Aimo Park.
Aimo Park will take over Q-Park’s parking operations in Sweden, Norway and Finland. The name change will happen gradually across the countries and facilities. But it’s about more than changing names and signs according to Peder.
- Q-Park is the Nordic region’s leading parking company, with close to 370,000 parking spaces. Over the last years we’ve been actively working to improve our services, for example; EV charging stations, smart delivery boxes, flexible payment solutions and, of course, different types of car services. With Aimo Park we see opportunities in developing further innovative solutions to become an important part of society and to contribute to create smart cities for the future. As an example, we will evaluate the possibilities of expanding partnerships with a variety of mobility service providers including car-sharing in other cities than Stockholm.
Contacts
For more information please contact:
Juha Sirelius
CEO at Aimo Park Finland Oy
+358 (0)20 7812 405
juha.sirelius@q-park.fi
Aimo Park on Pohjoismaiden johtava täyden palvelun pysäköintiyhtiö joka hallinnoi yhteensä n. 370 000 pysäköintiruutua Suomessa, Ruotsissa ja Norjassa. Suomessa Aimo Parkilla on yli 90 maksullista pysäköintikohdetta ja yrityksellä on yli 100 työntekijää. Operoimme pysäköintikohteita sitoutuneesti ja hyvällä kannattavuudella. Aimo Parkin palvelukonseptiin sisältyy mm. suunnittelu, operointi, pysäköintipaikkojen vuokraus, pysäköinninvalvonta sekä pysäköintilaitosten ylläpito.
Q-Parkista tulee Aimo Park3.9.2019 15:39:25 EEST | Tiedote
Tukholma 3.9.2019. Japanilainen yritys Sumitomo Corporation on ostanut Q-Parkin toiminnot Ruotsissa, Norjassa ja Suomessa. Tämän seurauksena Q-Park muuttaa nimensä Aimo Parkiksi. Hankinnan myötä Pohjoismaiden johtava pysäköintiyhtiö on vielä paremmin varautunut digitaaliseen muutokseen, joka on jo alkanut. Aimo Parkin visiona on edistää sosiaalista kehitystä tarjoamalla helpon pääsyn älyliikennepalveluihin sekä uusia tapoja tehdä jokapäiväisestä elämästä helpompaa.
Q-Park blir Aimo Park3.9.2019 15:39:25 EEST | Tiedote
Stockholm 2019-09-03. Det japanska företaget Sumitomo Corporation har genom förvärv blivit ensam ägare till Q-Park i Sverige, Norge och Finland. Det innebär att Q-Park byter namn till Aimo Park, men framförallt att Nordens ledande parkeringsbolag nu står än bättre rustade för den förändringsresa man redan påbörjat. Aimo Parks vision är att bidra till en sund samhällsutveckling genom att erbjuda tjänster inom mobilitet som gör vardagen enklare.
