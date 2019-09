Q-Park blir Aimo Park

Q-Park becomes Aimo Park 3.9.2019 15:39:25 EEST | Press release

Stockholm 03/09/2019. The Japanese company Sumitomo Corporation has acquired Q-Park in Sweden, Norway and Finland. As a result, Q-Park will change its name to Aimo Park. Due to the acquisition, the Nordic region’s leading parking company will be even better equipped for the digital transformation that has already begun. Aimo Park’s vision is to contribute to social development by offering easy access mobility services and new ways of making everyday life easier.