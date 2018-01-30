Quit smoking without nicotine: Pharmathen Hellas S.A. to distribute Acetium® lozenge in Greece

Biohit Oyj Press release, January 30, 2018 at 12.45 p.m. local time (EET)

Biohit Oyj and Pharmathen Hellas S.A. have signed an agreement for the distribution of the smoking cessation product Acetium lozenge in Greece. The contract has been signed for three years with a continuation option. The first deliveries of the product will be in early 2018.

The new Acetium lozenge is an effective and safe product that helps quit smoking without nicotine and it has no side effects. Acetium lozenge eliminates cigarette smoke-derived carcinogenic acetaldehyde in the saliva during smoking. According to the clinical trial, Acetium lozenge helps to quit smoking (1-3).

Executive Eleni Katsou, Pharmathen Hellas S.A.: ”Greece is one of the leading countries in Europe as measured by the proportion of active smokers: more than 30% of all 15-year-old people are current smokers. In addition, almost two-thirds of the people are regularly exposed to passive smoking. Acetium lozenge as an entirely novel method in smoking intervention fits very well with the mission of our company, and we have a long-term business expertise in the market of health products in particular.”

CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj: ”With this agreement, Pharmathen Hellas S.A. obtains the rights to distribute Acetium lozenge in Greece. In a country like Greece, where smoking-related diseases represent a major national health burden, Acetium lozenge offers a side effect-free and safe option to abandon this unhealthy addiction.”

Biohit in brief

Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit’s mission is “Innovating for Health” – we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit's Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com





Pharmathen in brief

Pharmathen’s core business is the development of complex generic products, advanced pharmaceutical technologies and platforms. As of September 2017, the company’s total headcount reached 1061 highly qualified professionals. The company is committed to scientific excellence and continuous R&D investments, aiming to enhance its product portfolio, provide innovative solutions and services to customers and patients, whilst maintaining and securing a strong financial performance.