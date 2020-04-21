Radon causes most of the radiation received by Finns
STUK has published information about the average radiation doses received by Finns from different radiation sources that have been calculated on the basis of the information from 2018. By far the largest amount of ionizing radiation that Finns are exposed to comes from radon, and the home is the place where people are most exposed to radiation.
The average effective radiation dose received by Finns is 5.9 millisieverts (mSv). Two-thirds of the radiation dose, 4 mSv, comes from indoor air radon. About 1.1 mSv is caused by other types of radiation than natural background radiation from indoor air radon. Background radiation is partly cosmic radiation from space and partly the radiation from radioactive materials in soil and building materials.
On average, the medical use of radiation causes a Finnish person an annual effective dose of 0.76 mSv. The radiation dose caused by radioactive materials in Finnish nature following nuclear accidents and nuclear weapon experiments that were carried out in the 1960s is very small.
The effective dose describing exposure to ionizing radiation is a calculated quantity that describes the detriment caused by radiation on a person’s health. As the effective dose grows, so does the risk of contracting cancer caused by radiation.
The last time STUK published calculations about the average radiation doses received by Finns was in 2012. The new numbers are different from the previous ones. For example, the use of radiation in medical examinations has grown a little, mostly due to the increase in the number of performed CT scans. Some of the changes in the numbers is caused by the new way of calculating effective doses.
New way of calculating radiation dose caused by radon
The biggest change compared to the 2012 calculations has to do with the effective dose caused by radon. The method used in the new calculations is the International Commission on Radiological Protection’s (ICRP) calculation method, published in 2017. Due to the new method, the effective dose caused by radon is more than twice of that compared to the last estimation.
Even though the risk of contracting cancer grows with the effective radiation dose, the average amounts of effective doses from different sources do not directly describe the risk. According to Teemu Siiskonen, the Deputy Director of STUK, the health risk caused by radon is estimated on the basis of epidemiologic examinations, not the effective dose. This means that the number of cases of lung cancer caused by radon does not change despite the new calculation method. Every year, an average of 280 Finns die from lung cancer caused by radon. Of these cases, 240 deaths are induced by smoking in addition to radon.
Link to the publication (in Finnish)
Further information:
Deputy Director Teemu Siiskonen, tel. +358 (0)9 759 88 318
Media contacts, tel. +358 10 850 4761
Images
About Säteilyturvakeskus (STUK)
Laippatie 4
00880 HELSINKI
Mediapalvelu: 010 850 4761http://www.stuk.fi
Säteilyturvakeskus (STUK) on sosiaali- ja terveysministeriön hallinnonalan viranomainen, joka valvoo säteily- ja ydinturvallisuutta Suomessa. Tehtävämme on ihmisten, yhteiskunnan, ympäristön ja tulevien sukupolvien suojelu säteilyn haitallisilta vaikutuksilta.
Subscribe to releases from Säteilyturvakeskus (STUK)
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Säteilyturvakeskus (STUK) by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Säteilyturvakeskus (STUK)
Eniten suomalaisia säteilyttää radon21.4.2020 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
STUK on julkaissut vuoden 2018 tietojen perusteella lasketut suomalaisten eri säteilylähteistä saamat keskimääräiset säteilyannokset. Ylivoimaisesti suurin osa suomalaisia altistavasta ionisoivasta säteilystä on peräisin radonista ja eniten säteilylle altistutaan kodeissa.
Finländarna exponeras mest för strålning från radon21.4.2020 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
STUK har publicerat genomsnittliga stråldoser som finländarna exponeras för från olika strålkällor utgående från uppgifter från år 2018. Den överlägset största mängden joniserande strålning som finländarna exponeras för härstammar från radon och exponering sker mest i hemmen.
Tshernobylin ympäristön maastopalot eivät vaikuta säteilytilanteeseen Suomessa14.4.2020 15:06:15 EEST | Tiedote
Metsää ja maastoa on tulessa Tshernobylin tuhoutuneen ydinvoimalaitoksen läheisyydessä Ukrainassa. Alueen maaperässä ja kasvillisuudessa on onnettomuudesta peräisin olevaan radioaktiivista cesiumia (Cs-137), jota voi vapautua paloissa ilmaan pieniä määriä. Palossa vapautuvat aineet voivat kulkea pitkiä matkoja ja teoriassa on mahdollista, että niitä havaittaisiin Suomessakin. Ihmisten terveyden tai ympäristön kannalta haitallisia määriä Ukrainan metsäpaloista peräisin olevaa radioaktiivisuutta ei tänne voi kuitenkaan tulla. Pitoisuudet, vaikka ne palopaikalla olisivatkin alueella olevien työntekijöiden kannalta huomioon otettavia, laimenisivat matkalla häviävän pieniksi. Säteilyturvakeskus seuraa jatkuvasti ilman radioaktiivisuutta. Ulkoilman radioaktiivisten aineiden pitoisuutta seurataan kahdeksalla paikkakunnalla Suomessa. Tämän valvonnan tuloksia voi seurata STUKin www-sivuilla. Mittauksissa havaitaan äärimmäisen pienetkin radioaktiivisten aineiden pitoisuudet. STUKilla on myös kok
Orpo säteilylähde otettiin talteen Imatralla1.4.2020 09:30:00 EEST | Tiedote
Romun sekaan heitetty säteilylähde saatiin turvallisesti talteen Imatralla, koska romulastin vastaanottaneella Konepeikko Oy:llä on käytössään asianmukaiset säteilymittarit ja työntekijät tiesivät, miten toimia.
Strålsäkerhetscentralen tryggar verksamheten20.3.2020 12:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Coronavirusepidemin äventyrar inte strålsäkerheten i Finland.
The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) ensures its operations20.3.2020 12:30:00 EET | Press release
The coronavirus epidemic will not compromise radiation safety in Finland.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom