Rahanpesun ja terrorismin rahoittamisen estämiseen tähtäävät toimenpiteet kohdennettava todellisen riskin mukaan - valvonnassa painotetaan riskienhallintakeinoja

Measures aimed at preventing money laundering and terrorist financing should be targeted according to the actual risk - risk management methods are emphasised in supervision 17.10.2022 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

In the Financial Supervisory Authority's assessment of the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing in the Finnish banking sector, the risk levels of the services offered by each bank have been compared with the risk management methods it uses. Based on a comprehensive assessment, the overall risk of money laundering and terrorist financing is significant*. The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) pays special attention to deposit banks’ practices with regard to risk classification of customers and monitoring customers’ use of services. By these means, measures aimed at preventing money laundering and terrorist financing are targeted according to the actual risk.