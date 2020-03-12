RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE LEADS THE X-BIONIC® & SWISS SKI PARTNERSHIP TO HISTORIC WIN OF THE NATIONS CUP!

THE SWISS SKI ALPINE TEAM IS BACK ON THE THRONE– ENDING AUSTRIA’S 30 YEAR REIGN

Wollerau, Switzerland, April 2 2020 - After 31 years the Swiss Ski Alpine Team is back at the top. With more than a 1000 ranking points difference to the second placed Austria, the ski team equipped by X-Bionic® won the Nations Cup. Additionally, the Swiss athletes dominated the individual speed category rankings.

“The 2019/2020 season was a historic one for the Swiss Alpine Ski Team and X-Bionic®. Ten more podium finishes than last year, despite eight less races, five individual category wins and winning the Nations Cup provides both a challenge and an opportunity for us to beat our own record next year.” Commented Christian Zingg, CEO of the Swiss Ski Pool.

In September, prior to the 2019/2020 season launch, the Swiss Ski Team met up with X-Bionic® to test the new X-Bionic® Energy Accumulator 4.0 in the most rigorous test of the world– the Audi Wind-Tunnel. The Energy Accumulator 4.0 didn’t just set a new personal benchmark for X-Bionic®, but also surpassed all previously tested products, setting a new standard for aerodynamics, being the fastest decision layer ever measured in Audi Wind-Tunnel.

Equipped with the record-breaking functional ski underwear, the Swiss Ski Team was ready to win the most podiums in a single season since 1992!

“This is a colossal victory. 20 years of research qualifies the Energy Accumulator 4.0 for success and has proven to be the fastest gear on the market.” Commented Aitor Henao Soto, Head of Marketing & Communications for X-Bionic®.

