RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE LEADS THE X-BIONIC® & SWISS SKI PARTNERSHIP TO HISTORIC WIN OF THE NATIONS CUP!
THE SWISS SKI ALPINE TEAM IS BACK ON THE THRONE– ENDING AUSTRIA’S 30 YEAR REIGN
Wollerau, Switzerland, April 2 2020 - After 31 years the Swiss Ski Alpine Team is back at the top. With more than a 1000 ranking points difference to the second placed Austria, the ski team equipped by X-Bionic® won the Nations Cup. Additionally, the Swiss athletes dominated the individual speed category rankings.
“The 2019/2020 season was a historic one for the Swiss Alpine Ski Team and X-Bionic®. Ten more podium finishes than last year, despite eight less races, five individual category wins and winning the Nations Cup provides both a challenge and an opportunity for us to beat our own record next year.” Commented Christian Zingg, CEO of the Swiss Ski Pool.
In September, prior to the 2019/2020 season launch, the Swiss Ski Team met up with X-Bionic® to test the new X-Bionic® Energy Accumulator 4.0 in the most rigorous test of the world– the Audi Wind-Tunnel. The Energy Accumulator 4.0 didn’t just set a new personal benchmark for X-Bionic®, but also surpassed all previously tested products, setting a new standard for aerodynamics, being the fastest decision layer ever measured in Audi Wind-Tunnel.
Equipped with the record-breaking functional ski underwear, the Swiss Ski Team was ready to win the most podiums in a single season since 1992!
“This is a colossal victory. 20 years of research qualifies the Energy Accumulator 4.0 for success and has proven to be the fastest gear on the market.” Commented Aitor Henao Soto, Head of Marketing & Communications for X-Bionic®.
The complete press release and product pictures can be found here
Contacts
Media Contact:
Aitor Henao Soto
Head of Marketing & Communications
X-Bionic® – aitor.henao@X-BIONIC.com
Images
About X-Technology Swiss R&D AG
Wollerau, Switzerland
Subscribe to releases from X-Technology Swiss R&D AG
Subscribe to all the latest releases from X-Technology Swiss R&D AG by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from X-Technology Swiss R&D AG
Puma I X-Bionic® Product Series Wins The Prestigious Plus X Award For Innovation, Design, Functionality, Ergonomics and High Quality12.3.2020 14:27:17 EET | Press release
Wollerau, Switzerland; March 12th, 2020 – X-BIONIC®, the Swiss think tank for high-performance sportswear, and global sports brand PUMA, have received the prestigious PLUS X Award for their first collaboration project, the PUMA I X-BIONIC® collection. Shortly after the official launch at the beginning of January 2020, the product line was recognized by the world’s biggest technology, sport and lifestyle contest.