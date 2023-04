Reka Industrial Oyj: Reka Kaapelin yrityskauppa toteutettu

Reka Industrial Plc: The sale of Reka Cables Ltd completed 26.4.2023 16:40:46 EEST | Press release

PRESS RELEASE 26.4.2023 16:00:00 EET Reka Industrial Plc (“Reka Industrial”) announced on 10 November 2022 that it has signed an agreement with Nexans Group (“Nexans”) regarding the sale of all outstanding shares in Reka Industrial´s wholly owned subsidiary Reka Cables Ltd (“Reka Cables”). All needed approvals were received by 20 April 2023 and today the sale of Reka Cables to Nexans has been completed. Markku E. Rentto, Chairman of the Board of Reka Industrial said: "The business transaction creates new opportunities for Reka Cables and will provide them with new opportunities to grow and develop in the future as part of Nexans". Christopher Guérin, Chief Executive Officer of Nexans said: “We look forward to welcoming the Reka Cables’ team within Nexans. They have a strong commitment to the energy transition and will contribute to our transformation of becoming a pure-player in electrification. Their expertise in premium and safe cables also lays the groundwork for further expansion i