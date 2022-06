Remeo ostaa Delete Ympäristöpalvelut Oy:n

REMEO IS BUILDING FINLAND’S MOST ADVANCED MATERIALS RECOVERY FACILITY IN VANTAA State-of-the-art technology will be used in the facility, which will start operating at the end of 2021. 14.9.2020 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

• Remeo Oy, a Finnish company specialising in environmental management, is building a materials recovery facility in Vantaa, which will clearly promote the circular economy in Finland. The investment increases the company’s capacity, enabling the recycling rate to be raised in Finland, and in practice making it no longer necessary to export construction waste. After its completion, the facility will cover more than 30 per cent of all waste recycling needs in the Helsinki region. • The facility is designed for waste materials from the construction, trade and other sectors, and will use cutting-edge technology. The first spade hit the ground in May 2020, and the facility will start operating at the end of 2021. • The estimated cost of the project, unique on a European scale, is approximately EUR 35 million.