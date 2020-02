Republikens president inspekterar Pansarbrigaden

President Niinistö to attend the World Holocaust Forum in Israel 10.1.2020 15:46:30 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 1/2020 10 January 2020 The President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will visit Israel 21–24 January 2020. During the visit, he will attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem. The World Holocaust Forum will be held at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem on Thursday 23 January to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz. Close to 40 Heads of State and Government will participate in the event at the invitation of President of Israel Reuven Rivlin. Previously, the forum has been held in Poland in 2005 and 2010, Ukraine in 2006 and the Czech Republic in 2015. President Niinistö’s programme in Israel will include a bilateral meeting with President Rivlin, dinner for the Heads of State and Government as well as other meetings. Aside from Jerusalem, President Niinistö will visit Tel Aviv. The visit will also celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Finl