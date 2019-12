Republikens president Sauli Niinistös tal till den nya regeringen den 10 december 2019

Speech by the President of the Republic of Finland to the resigned Government on 10 December 2019 10.12.2019 18:55:47 EET | Press release

Esteemed Minister Rinne, I thank you for your kind words. I would also like to thank you and your Government for smooth, even if short-lived, cooperation. Politics is full of surprises. Six months ago, we found ourselves in this very same room. At that time, it was the Sipilä’s Government that was stepping down while your Government was being inaugurated shortly before Finland was to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. While executing your duties as Prime Minister, you were faced with a situation in which you were compelled to tender your resignation. It was, no doubt, a hard decision, even personally. The developments were exceptional, but not unique. This, too, is part of the democratic process and proof that our system works. Only a week after your letter of resignation, a new Government was appointed for the country. Dear Ministers of the former Government, You will now continue your work for Finland with the new Government based on the programme adopted by