Republikens president Sauli Niinistös tal vid avslutningen av riksdagens valperiod den 10 april 2019

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the closing of the electoral period 2015-2019 on 10 April 2019 10.4.2019 14:15:00 EEST | Tiedote

Madam Speaker, Members of Parliament, It is the duty of Parliament and its members to look to the future. To work to ensure future well-being for us all. During this four-year term now coming to an end, we have nevertheless also been remembering the past. And rightfully so. We have celebrated a number of commemorative years. In 2016, we marked 110 years since the parliamentary reform granting also women the full right to vote and stand for election. The following year was spent celebrating our 100-year journey as an independent country. Last year, we remembered a dark chapter of our history, the Civil War which was tearing our society apart immediately after Finland gained independence. And now, the Constitution Act, which defines Finland as a republic, will reach the age of 100 years. Remembering the milestones of the past is of value in itself. It is important for a nation to know its own story. The story, which binds us together. History does by no means repeat itself as such. But t