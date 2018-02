Republikens president Sauli Niinistös tal vid öppnandet av riksmötet den 6 februari 2018

Inauguration speech by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö on 1 February 2018 1.2.2018 12:25 | Tiedote

Madam Speaker, representatives of the Finnish people, Madam Speaker, thank you for your thought- and emotion-provoking speech. It reminds me that I am here in front of you as a link in a chain of which we are all parts, and it is our turn now to keep Finland strong, united and a good place to live in. You are the representatives of the people, and I also received my mandate from them. Elections are the culmination of our democratic system. The Finnish flags are waving, and all of us candidates are in anticipation of finding out what is in store for us. But fostering democracy requires persistent work every day. For you, the arena for this work is this recently renovated Parliament Building. Your work is to exercise the powers of the State vested in the people. There is nothing greater. It is a great honour to be elected President, and it also entails a great responsibility. I take this responsibility humbly b