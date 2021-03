Ruusupuiston tulevalle museokeskukselle etsitään houkuttelevaa nimeä 

Engaging name sought for the future Ruusupuisto Museum Hub 15.3.2021 16:15:24 EET | Press release

Over the next two and a half years, the Alvar Aalto Museum and the Museum of Central Finland will together create a new museum centre in Jyväskylä’s Ruusupuisto neighbourhood after the Alvar Aalto Museum’s renovation and the construction of a new connecting wing between the museum buildings are complete. The future museum centre is now looking for an engaging name to describe the two different museums.