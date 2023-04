Saako vanhempi tarkastaa lapsensa puhelimen sisällön luvatta? DNA:n tutkimus paljastaa ristiriidan asenteissa

Can parents check the contents of their child’s phone without permission? DNA’s survey reveals contradictory attitudes 28.4.2023 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Finnish parents have divided opinions on the moral right to inspect the contents of their child’s phone, DNA’s School Survey 2023 shows. Four out of five parents of children aged 5 to 12 consider it at least somewhat appropriate for a parent to inspect the contents of their child’s phone, even without their permission, despite the fact children have the same constitutional right to secrecy of correspondence as adults. At the same time, parents find it increasingly important to respect their children’s online privacy. According to DNA Store CEO Sami Aavikko, the solution is to prevent children from being subjected to harmful content preemptively through data security measures.