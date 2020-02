Sähköavustus ja älykkyys valtteina Vuoden pyörä -kisassa

Adventurous Moomins to appear at Habi Kids in September 2020 20.2.2020 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Habi Kids, the Habitare area for children and families, will, in September, be a sea landscape from the Moomin world, as it is realised together with the world’s only Moomin Museum. In the area, families can, among other things, row to a lighthouse and relax on the beach in Moomin style. Habitare will be open at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 9 to 13 September 2020.